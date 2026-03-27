LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $207.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $209.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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