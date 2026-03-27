Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8.50. 41,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 166,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

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About Directa Plus

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Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors. The markets where G+® is already at a commercial stage are: textile, environment, composites, elastomers and tires, battery and paints.

Directa Plus launched the Graphehe Factory in 2010, an industrial plant able to produce up to 30 tonnes of different grades of G+® depending on the market’s needs.

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