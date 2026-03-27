SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Financial Contrast

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and SCHMID Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 2 5 0 2.71 SCHMID Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $6.78, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than SCHMID Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $489.65 million 1.33 $40.62 million $0.30 16.11 SCHMID Group $68.81 million 5.33 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CI&T and SCHMID Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SCHMID Group.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and SCHMID Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 8.30% 13.46% 7.40% SCHMID Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCHMID Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats SCHMID Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

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CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About SCHMID Group

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SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines. It also provides maintenance, after sales, customer training, and on-site services, as well as offers spare parts. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Freudenstadt, Germany.

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