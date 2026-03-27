OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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