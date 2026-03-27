ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $124.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.52.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,822.10. The trade was a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,670 shares of company stock valued at $78,320,133. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 75,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,992,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $280,192,000 after buying an additional 207,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry writeups highlight ConocoPhillips’ low‑cost, efficient position among U.S. integrated producers, supporting resilience versus sector headwinds. Zacks Industry Outlook

Analysts and industry writeups highlight ConocoPhillips’ low‑cost, efficient position among U.S. integrated producers, supporting resilience versus sector headwinds. Positive Sentiment: CEO Ryan Lance told media the company views recent LNG outages as manageable for COP, which reassures investors about operational continuity and cash‑flow outlook. CNBC Interview with CEO Ryan Lance

CEO Ryan Lance told media the company views recent LNG outages as manageable for COP, which reassures investors about operational continuity and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry trend — majors are pursuing international acreage (“land grab”) as U.S. shale growth moderates, which could expand ConocoPhillips’ long‑term growth runway. Barron’s: Land Grab

Industry trend — majors are pursuing international acreage (“land grab”) as U.S. shale growth moderates, which could expand ConocoPhillips’ long‑term growth runway. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/valuation debate: recent strong share gains have prompted articles assessing whether COP remains attractively priced — boosts interest but also raises short‑term profit‑taking risk. Valuation Check

Momentum/valuation debate: recent strong share gains have prompted articles assessing whether COP remains attractively priced — boosts interest but also raises short‑term profit‑taking risk. Neutral Sentiment: Options desks note COP is a candidate for covered‑call strategies, suggesting some investors prefer income harvesting over chasing further upside. Covered‑Call Note

Options desks note COP is a candidate for covered‑call strategies, suggesting some investors prefer income harvesting over chasing further upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: disclosures show multiple senior executives (including an SVP and a large reported sale by the CEO) trimmed positions this week — a signal some investors view as a near‑term caution. Insider Sales

Insider selling: disclosures show multiple senior executives (including an SVP and a large reported sale by the CEO) trimmed positions this week — a signal some investors view as a near‑term caution. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/operational risk: ConocoPhillips reported evacuations and heightened security after strikes damaged Qatari facilities and has asked the U.S. for expanded protection — this elevates short‑term LNG disruption risk for COP. Qatar / U.S. Protection Request

Geopolitical/operational risk: ConocoPhillips reported evacuations and heightened security after strikes damaged Qatari facilities and has asked the U.S. for expanded protection — this elevates short‑term LNG disruption risk for COP. Negative Sentiment: Mixed sell‑side views and new coverage (Truist initiation) create a spread of price targets and temper upside conviction for some investors. Truist Coverage Initiated

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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