Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,964 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 26th total of 3,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
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