Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,964 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 26th total of 3,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.