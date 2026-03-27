Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.1850, with a volume of 3793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 61.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

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Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent’s investment platform.

The company’s core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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