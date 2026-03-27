SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $2,231,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 101.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 57.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 404,626 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.2%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHR shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

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American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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