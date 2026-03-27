GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,920 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 26th total of 5,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 56.72% of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Stock Up 8.6%

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $156.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology and software. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

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