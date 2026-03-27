BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.65 and last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 64573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.96.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.12.

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BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Further Reading

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