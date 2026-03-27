Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,155 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 26th total of 31,673 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

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Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

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