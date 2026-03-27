Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BRX stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

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Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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