Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $278.67

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $204.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $219.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 253.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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