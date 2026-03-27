ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Brighton Securities CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Company Profile

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ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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