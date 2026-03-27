ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.
Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK
ONEOK Stock Performance
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Brighton Securities CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ONEOK to Overweight and raised its price target to $100 (from $81), giving the stock fresh upside implied by a higher target and signaling stronger conviction in near‑term growth prospects. Wall Street Raises ONEOK Price Target to $100
- Positive Sentiment: Broker research (Wells Fargo, Jefferies) highlighted ONEOK’s Eiger Express pipeline expansion and the Bighorn processing plant as tangible volume-capture catalysts from the Permian, reframing ONEOK’s midstream role and supporting expectations for higher throughput and fee revenue. Is ONEOK (OKE) Quietly Reframing Its Midstream Role With The Eiger Express Expansion?
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical developments that boost U.S. LPG export demand prompted analysts to lift coverage for LPG-linked names including ONEOK—an external demand tailwind that could increase utilization and revenues for its NGL/pipeline assets. Enterprise Products, ONEOK raised at Wells Fargo as war boost seen for US LPG exporters
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS beat and strong revenue) and ONEOK’s FY2026 EPS guidance (5.04–5.87) provide fundamental support for higher valuations and help explain analyst optimism.
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage of ONEOK with a Hold recommendation — this brings additional institutional coverage but signals limited near-term conviction from Truist compared with recent buy-side upgrades. Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokers published Q1 earnings predictions for ONEOK; analysts are parsing volumes and NGL spreads but there are no consensus adjustments large enough yet to change near-term guidance. Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: ONEOK announced the retirement of two board members effective May 20 (routine director retirements under policy/election), a governance update that is not expected to materially affect operations. ONEOK Announces Board Transitions
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted OKE’s run (~+9.7% since the last earnings report) and discussed whether momentum is sustainable; this is a mixed signal—positive momentum but raises questions about near-term upside left to capture. Oneok (OKE) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.
ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.
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