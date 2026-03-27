Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,186 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 26th total of 27,887 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

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