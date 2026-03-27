Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $13.88

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8824.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.87. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $61,043.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,684.63. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 96,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,681.40. This trade represents a 26.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,864 shares of company stock worth $802,443 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $68,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 49.3% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

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Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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