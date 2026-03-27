AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.9890, with a volume of 6511434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.9959.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

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AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,537.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,194,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,265,000 after buying an additional 22,694,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,119,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,996 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Further Reading

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