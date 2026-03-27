Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Rises By 79.2%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 291,318 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 26th total of 162,544 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,181,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 143,742 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,516,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 741,089 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 450,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,164,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 279,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,107,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 336,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.