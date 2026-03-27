Rep. Tim Moore Sells Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on March 17th.
Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 3/23/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/20/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/19/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/18/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 3/13/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/12/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/12/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.
Krispy Kreme Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.
Key Stories Impacting Krispy Kreme
Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Krispy Kreme announced it will receive roughly $120M in cash from two deals (sale of most of its U.S. JV stake and sale of its Japan business), which management says supports its turnaround plan and reduces near-term funding pressure. Krispy Kreme nets $120M in cash from two deals as turnaround plan takes shape
- Positive Sentiment: Capital One upgraded DNUT to “overweight” with a $6.00 price target, signaling analyst conviction in a recovery and implying substantial upside from current levels. Finviz (Capital One upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company restructuring details: Krispy Kreme restructured its Western U.S. joint venture and sold its Japan business as part of the same strategic review that generated the $120M; these moves streamline operations but reduce direct international/partner revenue exposure. Krispy Kreme restructures Western US JV and sells Japan business
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and product promotions continue (Super Mario Galaxy movie donut collab, new Easter donuts) — positives for brand visibility and traffic but limited near-term materiality to revenue forecasts. These Super Mario Galaxy Movie-Themed Donuts Look Absolutely Delicious Krispy Kreme launches new Easter donuts
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the transactions and the upgrade, consensus analyst coverage remains weak (aggregate “Reduce” rating reported), reflecting concerns about margins, leverage and slower revenue growth. This keeps downside risk if execution or comps disappoint. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,565,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 153,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,932 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Representative Moore
Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.
Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.
Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.
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