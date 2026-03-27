Rep. Tim Moore Sells Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on March 17th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 3/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Key Stories Impacting Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,565,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 153,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,932 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Krispy Kreme

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Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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