Comparing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.34 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Oklo N/A N/A -$105.66 million ($0.72) -72.01

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo.

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Oklo N/A -11.59% -11.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Oklo 2 6 9 2 2.58

Oklo has a consensus price target of $84.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.59%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.