ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Trending Headlines about ImmunityBio

Positive Sentiment: IDMC says the pivotal randomized BCG‑naïve NMIBC trial is adequately powered and ImmunityBio says a supplemental BLA submission remains on track for 2026 — supportive for ANKTIVA’s regulatory pathway. Read More.

IDMC says the pivotal randomized BCG‑naïve NMIBC trial is adequately powered and ImmunityBio says a supplemental BLA submission remains on track for 2026 — supportive for ANKTIVA’s regulatory pathway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ANKTIVA received approval in Macau SAR, providing a near‑term commercial foothold and supporting revenue prospects outside the U.S. Read More.

ANKTIVA received approval in Macau SAR, providing a near‑term commercial foothold and supporting revenue prospects outside the U.S. Read More. Positive Sentiment: At least one boutique broker reaffirmed a buy rating, reflecting some analyst confidence in the company’s clinical/regulatory story despite recent headlines. Read More.

At least one boutique broker reaffirmed a buy rating, reflecting some analyst confidence in the company’s clinical/regulatory story despite recent headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pivotal bladder‑cancer trial interim checks (reported by media) were noted in premarket trading; these updates largely reiterate the IDMC result but market reaction can be temporary. Read More.

Pivotal bladder‑cancer trial interim checks (reported by media) were noted in premarket trading; these updates largely reiterate the IDMC result but market reaction can be temporary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The FDA issued a warning flagging allegedly misleading claims and inadequate risk disclosures around ANKTIVA — a material regulatory and reputational concern that triggered investor selling and heightens scrutiny of promotional materials. Read More.

The FDA issued a warning flagging allegedly misleading claims and inadequate risk disclosures around ANKTIVA — a material regulatory and reputational concern that triggered investor selling and heightens scrutiny of promotional materials. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced investigations or filed securities‑class actions alleging potential disclosures or securities‑law violations covering the Jan 19–Mar 24/25 period; this increases litigation risk, potential costs and investor uncertainty. Links: Robbins LLP, Rosen Law, RGRD (Robbins Geller), Pomerantz and Kaplan Fox. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412. Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 136,858 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX opened at $7.38 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunityBio

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ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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