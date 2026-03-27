Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
RZLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rezolute from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Rezolute
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rezolute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Rezolute has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.51.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.