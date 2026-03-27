Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) vs. FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Financial Analysis

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) and FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and FB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 11.11% 5.36% 0.64% FB Bancorp -3.08% -0.81% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and FB Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $25.57 million 2.01 -$1.30 million $0.85 20.77 FB Bancorp $85.90 million 3.12 -$6.21 million $0.15 90.13

Texas Community Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Bancorp. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Community Bancshares and FB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats FB Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About FB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

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