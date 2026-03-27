Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.88 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 1521693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.46.

Boralex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of C$258.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

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Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States.

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