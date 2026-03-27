ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

PROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered ProKidney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ProKidney to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Institutional Trading of ProKidney

ProKidney Trading Down 3.3%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProKidney by 3,024.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ProKidney

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ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

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