Financial Review: Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Remitly Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PayPal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $33.17 billion 1.25 $5.23 billion $5.41 8.35 Remitly Global $1.64 billion 2.06 $67.93 million $0.31 51.58

Profitability

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. PayPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PayPal and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 15.77% 25.42% 6.41% Remitly Global 4.15% 8.87% 5.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PayPal and Remitly Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 6 30 8 0 2.05 Remitly Global 0 1 10 1 3.00

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $58.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.28%. Remitly Global has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than PayPal.

Summary

Remitly Global beats PayPal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.