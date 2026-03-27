Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,195,000 after buying an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.