Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Receives $264.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.8636.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

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Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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