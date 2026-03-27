RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $225.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Shares of RH (NYSE:RHGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,468. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in RH by 43.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $257.00.

More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: RH rehired David Stanchak to lead global real estate expansion and to monetize RH’s U.S. and European property portfolio — a move that could unlock substantial asset value and improve cash generation if executed. Appointment: David Stanchak
  • Positive Sentiment: Elevated short interest creates squeeze potential — a large short position increases the odds of outsized moves to the upside on any positive earnings or asset‑monetization news. MarketBeat RH page
  • Neutral Sentiment: RH will report Q4 and FY2025 results after the close on March 31; management will post a video presentation outlining recent performance — this is an immediate catalyst that can swing the stock either way. Earnings release date
  • Neutral Sentiment: Expect heightened volatility near the report — multiple news items (earnings, management commentary, any initial real‑estate sale details) may cause short‑term trading flows without immediately changing the longer‑term thesis. Earnings expectations
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (recently disclosed), which can be read negatively by investors sensitive to insider activity. Insider sale filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target to $165 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker near‑term conviction from a sell‑side shop and likely contributing to downward pressure. Telsey downgrade
  • Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet / technical concerns — RH carries very high reported debt‑to‑equity and is trading well below its 50/200‑day averages, factors that can amplify downside if earnings disappoint. RH profile & stats

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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