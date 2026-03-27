RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $225.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,468. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in RH by 43.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $257.00.

More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH rehired David Stanchak to lead global real estate expansion and to monetize RH’s U.S. and European property portfolio — a move that could unlock substantial asset value and improve cash generation if executed. Appointment: David Stanchak

RH rehired David Stanchak to lead global real estate expansion and to monetize RH’s U.S. and European property portfolio — a move that could unlock substantial asset value and improve cash generation if executed. Positive Sentiment: Elevated short interest creates squeeze potential — a large short position increases the odds of outsized moves to the upside on any positive earnings or asset‑monetization news. MarketBeat RH page

Elevated short interest creates squeeze potential — a large short position increases the odds of outsized moves to the upside on any positive earnings or asset‑monetization news. Neutral Sentiment: RH will report Q4 and FY2025 results after the close on March 31; management will post a video presentation outlining recent performance — this is an immediate catalyst that can swing the stock either way. Earnings release date

RH will report Q4 and FY2025 results after the close on March 31; management will post a video presentation outlining recent performance — this is an immediate catalyst that can swing the stock either way. Neutral Sentiment: Expect heightened volatility near the report — multiple news items (earnings, management commentary, any initial real‑estate sale details) may cause short‑term trading flows without immediately changing the longer‑term thesis. Earnings expectations

Expect heightened volatility near the report — multiple news items (earnings, management commentary, any initial real‑estate sale details) may cause short‑term trading flows without immediately changing the longer‑term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (recently disclosed), which can be read negatively by investors sensitive to insider activity. Insider sale filing

Insider selling: Director Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares (recently disclosed), which can be read negatively by investors sensitive to insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target to $165 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker near‑term conviction from a sell‑side shop and likely contributing to downward pressure. Telsey downgrade

Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target to $165 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker near‑term conviction from a sell‑side shop and likely contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet / technical concerns — RH carries very high reported debt‑to‑equity and is trading well below its 50/200‑day averages, factors that can amplify downside if earnings disappoint. RH profile & stats

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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