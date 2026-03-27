VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:CMCI) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:CMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:CMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.21% of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (CMCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the UBS Constant Maturity Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad index that represents the five commodity sectors: agriculture, energy, livestock, precious metals, and industrial metals. The index aims to provide beta exposure across 29 commodity components and maturities. CMCI was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

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