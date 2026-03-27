Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 13,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ohmyhome in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Ohmyhome Trading Down 3.2%

Ohmyhome Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ: OMH) is a Singapore-based property technology company offering an integrated online platform for residential real estate transactions. The company’s core business focuses on simplifying the home-buying, selling and renting process through a combination of digital tools and professional agent support. Its platform features end-to-end solutions that guide users from property search and valuation to mortgage facilitation and post-sale services such as renovation and furnishing.

Through its website and mobile application, Ohmyhome connects homeowners, buyers and tenants with a network of licensed agents who provide personalized advisory services.

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