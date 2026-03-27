Everplay Group’s (EVPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group restated their buy rating on shares of Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVPL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.83.

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Everplay Group Stock Down 7.3%

EVPL stock opened at GBX 216 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £311.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.94. Everplay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 25.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mikkel Weider acquired 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 per share, with a total value of £50,370.84. Also, insider Frank Theodore Sagnier acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 301 per share, with a total value of £99,932. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Everplay Group Company Profile

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everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

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