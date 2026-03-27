Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $211.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. Barclays assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $208.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen set a $241.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

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Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. Insmed has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total value of $1,535,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,226,071.20. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,533,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

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Insmed Company Profile

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Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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