Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Up 326.0% in March

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,540 shares, an increase of 326.0% from the February 26th total of 5,760 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of HYDR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

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Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.9498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 588.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

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The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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