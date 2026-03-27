Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) Price Target to $8.00

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeartSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

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HeartSciences Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of HeartSciences stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HeartSciences has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Analysts expect that HeartSciences will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSCS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeartSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in HeartSciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About HeartSciences

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HeartSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced, non‐invasive cardiac diagnostic technologies. The company’s flagship product, MyoVista, is a high‐fidelity electrocardiograph (ECG) designed to detect subtle changes in cardiac function that may indicate myocardial ischemia or left ventricular dysfunction. By leveraging high‐frequency wavelet analysis within the QRS complex, MyoVista provides clinicians with enhanced visualization and analytical capabilities that extend beyond those of standard ECG systems.

HeartSciences supports the MyoVista system with an integrated software suite that automates data analysis and report generation, facilitating seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

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