TD Securities Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.54.

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Transcontinental Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$25.65. The company has a market cap of C$427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.09.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$263.50 million for the quarter. Transcontinental had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcontinental will post 2.439834 EPS for the current year.

About Transcontinental

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Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

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