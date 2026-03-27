First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$22.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.40.

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First Majestic Silver Price Performance

TSE:AG opened at C$26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 2.41. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$43.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of C$621.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.4623323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

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First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

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