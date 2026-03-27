AGRZ’s (NASDAQ:AGRZ) Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th

AGRZ’s (NASDAQ:AGRZ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 30th. AGRZ had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of AGRZ’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of AGRZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AGRZ currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get AGRZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGRZ

AGRZ Stock Up 1.4%

AGRZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. AGRZ has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

AGRZ (NASDAQ:AGRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRZ. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGRZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AGRZ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGRZ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

AGRZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agroz Inc is a fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical farms. Agroz Inc is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGRZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.