Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMUX. upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Immunic has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.