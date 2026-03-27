Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.

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Viking Stock Down 3.6%

VIK opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. Viking has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in Viking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

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Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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