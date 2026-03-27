JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $44.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $48.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

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Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

LW stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,595,000. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,692,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lamb Weston by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

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Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

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