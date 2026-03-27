Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $5.85 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7,534.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 1,998,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,990,000 after buying an additional 1,144,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,441,000 after buying an additional 1,089,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 687,562 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $158,306.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,557. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 37,349 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $940,447.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 785,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,397.26. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,733 shares of company stock worth $4,204,675. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

ARQT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

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Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

Further Reading

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