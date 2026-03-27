JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 73,317 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,135,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,838 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,681,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,062 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,888,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,421,000 after buying an additional 560,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,907,000 after buying an additional 299,159 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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