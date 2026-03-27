JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,902 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,732,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,105,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,263,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Further Reading

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