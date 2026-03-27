Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 13,423 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

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AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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