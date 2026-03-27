Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $878,000 Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 248.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.