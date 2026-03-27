JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF $JFLI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JFLI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth $2,985,000.

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JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:JFLI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.59. JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF (JFLI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to maximize income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. JFLI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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