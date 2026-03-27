Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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