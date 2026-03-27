Matson, Inc. $MATX Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Down 0.7%

MATX stock opened at $163.12 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $851.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $339,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,448.36. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 13,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,150,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,067.34. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $7,034,602. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.