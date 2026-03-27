Dakota Wealth Management Buys 146,926 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,926 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $61,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,764,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,208 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,086,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $44.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.